Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Sunday Night Football when the Washington Football Team battles the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC East matchup. Washington (6-8), which has lost two in a row, has won two of the last three meetings against the Cowboys, including a 41-16 victory at Dallas last season. The Cowboys (10-4), who've already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs, have won three straight and are 4-0 against divisional foes this year. Dallas has won seven of the past 10 games against Washington.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a nine-point favorite in the latest Washington vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 46. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Washington picks or Sunday Night Football predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

Washington vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -9

Washington vs. Cowboys over-under: 46 points

Washington vs. Cowboys money line: Washington +330, Dallas -430

WAS: The WFT is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against Dallas

DAL: The Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last six games in December



Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott is the key to the Dallas offense. He leads the team in passing, completing 337-of-492 attempts (68.5 percent) for 3,598 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has thrown 10 interceptions, but has a 98.1 rating. He has also rushed for a score and has converted four first downs on the ground. He has thrown for 300 yards or more four times, including over 400 yards twice. He completed 36-of-51 passes (70.6 percent) for 445 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-29 overtime win over New England on Oct. 17.

Prescott's top target is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 70 receptions for 940 yards (13.4 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 16 explosive plays of 20 yards or more and has converted 47 first downs. Lamb is looking for his third game in a row against Washington with five or more catches, and he has five or more catches eight times, including in each of the past three games. Two weeks ago against Washington, Lamb caught seven balls for 61 yards.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who missed last week's game against the Eagles due to COVID-19, is expected back in the lineup on Sunday. Heinicke had a touchdown and an interception in Week 14 against the Cowboys. He needs just 69 passing yards to reach 3,000 yards for the first time in his career, and just one touchdown pass for his first season with 20 or more touchdowns. Heinicke is looking for his third road game in a row with two or more touchdown passes and a 100 or better rating.

Running back Antonio Gibson had six catches and 65 yards from scrimmage, including 26 rushing, with his sixth rushing touchdown of the year last week. He has a career-high 1,122 yards from scrimmage in 2021, and is looking for his third road game in a row with a touchdown. He is one of two NFC running backs – Leonard Fournette being the other – with 50 or more yards from scrimmage in 12 games this season.

How to make Washington vs. Cowboys picks

