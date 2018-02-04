Super Bowl 2018 halftime show: Crazy Prince plan reportedly in Justin Timberlake performance

When many people think of Minnesota the first thing that comes to mind is cold weather. And the second thing is Prince.

It should be no surprise, then, that at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the halftime show will give a nod to Prince, who passed away in 2016.

Justin Timberlake, who will perform the halftime show at Sunday's 52nd Super Bowl, only days ago called Prince "the greatest all-around musician" in popular culture.

And Timberlake even hosted his own album-listening party at Paisley Park, the late legend's old home.

As TMZ reports, Timberlake will make Prince's influence -- and perhaps even some of the icon's songs -- a heavy part of his performance during halftime of Sunday's Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

It was also suggested that, as part of a "sneak peak" of the 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer's show, that influence will come in the form of a life-sized hologram

Our sources ... reveal there are no 'NSYNC or Janet Jackson cameos planned ... so anyone hoping for a reunion or redemption ... you can pretty much abandon all hope. However, we're told Justin does have one pretty cool trick up his sleeve -- a hologram to honor ... wait for it ... Prince, in his hometown.

If your jaw hasn't dropped yet, go ahead and drop it now. Again, Timberlake incorporating Prince into his highly anticipated show shouldn't be a shocker, especially after J.T. promised at his Minneapolis press conference that "we're doing things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before." The Midwest, after all, is Prince's territory, and the flamboyant superstar might have been a lock for this year's halftime spectacle after his Super Bowl XLI performance had he not passed away in 2016.

But this is a Prince hologram we're talking about.

Assuming it's anything like the Michael Jackson projection we got at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, that means a real, live (sort of), walking, singing and dancing version of the master behind "Purple Rain," right next to J.T. under the brightest of concert lights.

Everyone knew this Super Bowl had to have some kind of Prince flavor, but going the distance to literally bring the local legend onto the stage is another level of boldness.

Prince himself apparently spoke out against the use of "virtual reality" performances in 1988, and he also had a history of throwing jabs at Timberlake, but it remains to be seen just how J.T. might pay tribute to the artist on Sunday.

Listen, Timberlake doing a posthumous duet with Michael Jackson is fully in keeping with MJ’s career and ethos. Prince specifically said he did not want to ever be a hologram. And he was skeptical about JT’s claims of “bringing sexy back” anyway. https://t.co/RhXRQcLgBr — Anil Dash (@anildash) February 3, 2018

If all of that doesn't convince you to tune in, then what will?