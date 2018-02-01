Super Bowl 2018 odds: Vegas legend who's 9-3 picks Patriots vs. Eagles
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Doug Pederson's team and locked in Super Bowl LII picks
The last time the Philadelphia Eagles went to the Super Bowl, they lost 24-21 to the New England Patriots as seven-point underdogs. It was the Patriots' second straight Super Bowl win. Thirteen years later, these two teams hook up once more, this time with Tom Brady and company favored by 4.5.
The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.
Before you lock in your Super Bowl picks, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.
In the Divisional Round, Roberts told SportsLine readers to back Eagles +3 against the Falcons. "The Eagles shouldn't have been underdogs in the first place," Roberts said. Sure enough, the Eagles' defense stopped the Falcons at the goal line in a 15-10 slugfest.
In the NFC title game, Roberts told SportsLine readers to take the Eagles to win outright, saying that Philly's defense would win the day. The result: a 38-7 blowout.
Those two clutch picks improved Roberts to a sterling 9-3 on picks for or against the Eagles. Anyone who has been following his advice has had a lucrative NFL season.
Now, Roberts has his sights set on Super Bowl LII and locked in his pick. You can only see it over at SportsLine
Roberts knows that since coming on in relief of Carson Wentz, it's been an up-and-down road for Eagles QB Nick Foles.
Foles had four touchdowns in his first start against the Giants, then face-planted for one touchdown and two picks in his final two games of the season.
In the postseason, Foles has been efficient, throwing for 598 yards, three touchdowns, and more importantly, not turning the ball over. He's had a QB rating of over 100 in both of his post-season starts.
But just because the Eagles have gotten solid QB play from Foles doesn't mean they can stay within the spread against the Patriots.
New England quarterback Tom Brady has five touchdowns and no interceptions in the postseason. And even with star TE Rob Gronkowski sidelined with a concussion against the Jaguars, the Patriots rallied from a 14-3 deficit to win 24-20.
Defensively, the Patriots haven't allowed more than 24 points in a game since Week 14. They've allowed an average of 16 points in their last five games.
Roberts is leaning Over, but he knows there's a huge x-factor that determines which side of the Super Bowl spread you need to be all over. And data scientist Stephen Oh, who's 9-2 picking Patriots' games, agrees with him.
So which side of the Super Bowl line do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Patriots-Eagles you need to jump on, plus what x-factor determines the outcome, all from a Vegas legend who's 9-3 on Eagles' games.
-
Drew Brees wants to stay in New Orleans
Brees is currently in negotiations for his next contract after a terrific year for the Sai...
-
Eagles practicing standing around
No detail is too small when it come to preparing for the spectacle that is the Super Bowl
-
2018 Super Bowl: Eagles will beat Pats
This is no top-secret strategy; simply put, the Eagles have to stop the league's best play...
-
10 stats for Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl
Here are the stats you need to know heading into Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Pat...
-
Burkhead selfless on and off the field
While Burkhead played at Nebraska he befriended a young boy with a brain tumor
-
Brandin Cooks a difference maker for NE
The Patriots acquired Brandin Cooks via trade from Saints and he's paid significant divide...
Add a Comment