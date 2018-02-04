Super Bowl 2018: Pink scheduled to sing national anthem, but is battling the flu

Super Bowl LII will be a big test for both the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots when they battle to see who will be crowned champions, but before the game even starts, there will be another big test for viewers across the world.

That's because pop star Pink, while battling the flu, is set to sing the national anthem.

The three-time Grammy winner (and 19-time Grammy nominee) was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards for "What About Us" (Ed Sheeran won in the category). Pink is not only singing the anthem in front of one of the biggest audiences in the biggest event of the year; she's doing so before her favorite team plays.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

It is for real.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday as the Eagles go for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles have played in two others, losing to the wild-card Raiders, who Philly was favored against, in Super Bowl XV and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots, meanwhile, are playing for their sixth -- all of which will have come since 2002. Justin Timberlake and Leslie Odom Jr. will also have performances at the Super Bowl, with the former headlining the halftime show and the latter singing "America the Beautiful."

Pink will sing shortly before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.