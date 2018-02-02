Super Bowl 2018: Timmy Jernigan, Ronald Darby among several sick Eagles players

Several Eagles are reportedly under the weather with just two days to go before Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minnesota. Timmy Jernigan, Ronald Darby and Kenjon Barner, along with coach Doug Pederson, have all been battling bugs.

Jernigan and Darby both missed media availability on Thursday, and Jernigan missed his second straight practice. According to linebacker Mychal Kendricks, however, it won't impact anything.

"I'm getting over it right now," Kendricks said on Thursday. "It's like a cold, dude. I don't know. The whole team has it, though. I don't think it had anything to do with us being out here. I think it started sometime last week. Something we've got to get through. We'll be fine. It's not that big of a deal."

Pederson called the bug a "24-hour deal" in the case of Jernigan, per NFL.com. His status on Friday is unknown, as players don't have media availability. However, per Kendricks, everything is fine.

"It's that time of year. No one's dying," he said. "It's all good."

The Eagles defense will need to be at full strength to deal with the potent offense of the Patriots. However, no one on that side of the ball seems particularly concerned with a bug.