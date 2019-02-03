Super Bowl 2019: Free live stream on CBS Sports, TV channel, location, predictions, more details

Super Bowl LIII is live, and you can stream it right here at CBSSports.com. Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time and someone known for his sharp decision-making, saw his first pass of the game intercepted. However, the Rams were unable to cash in and had to punt the ball back to the Patriots after a three-and-out. You can watch all the action in our free live stream.

Seventeen years ago, the Patriots shocked the Rams in the Super Bowl, and it launched a dynasty. The Rams, now in Los Angeles, are hoping for payback as the same teams meet in today's Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots are eyeing their sixth title since that 2002 Super Bowl.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the 2019 Super Bowl right here.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place today. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed for FREE on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); also available on CBS All Access. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

How do I get CBS All Access?

More questions about CBS All Access?

Who will play in the 2019 Super Bowl?



The Rams earned the first spot in this year's Super Bowl by edging out the Saints 26-23 in overtime in the NFC Championship. Then the Patriots managed to come back and beat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime in a thrilling AFC Championship Game. The two teams will meet in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, which the Patriots won 20-17.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Who's going to win?

We don't know! But popular opinion has the Patriots as having the best shot. You can check out our CBSSports.com picks right here or head to the link below to see SportsLine's computer simulation.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?



CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.