Super Bowl 2019 free live stream: Patriots vs. Rams online, TV channel, halftime, everything you need to know
We've got you covered; here are all the details about Super Bowl LIII
The Super Bowl is officially underway, with the Patriots and Rams struggling to put points on the board in their first drives. Don't miss any of the action in the biggest game of the year -- head over to our live stream of CBS's coverage of the Super Bowl right here on CBSSports.com and also watch on CBS All Access or the CBS Sports app on your connected devices.
Here's everything you'll need to know about the big game, including who'll be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem, halftime and more.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIII
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
How do I get CBS All Access?
Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.
More questions about CBS All Access?
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.
Who's singing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight belted out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
What were the odds for the game?
Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is anywhere from 56 to 57 at most books.
Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!
