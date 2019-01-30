Super Bowl 2019: Michael Irvin says that Patriots are 'redefining' what NFL will call a dynasty

The most impressive part of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era may be its longevity. The numbers behind this team are truly mind-boggling. Sunday will mark their ninth Super Bowl appearance since 2001. They've won five of those Super Bowls. They've played in eight straight AFC Championship Games, and Brady is just a year removed from his third MVP. You can stream this year's Super Bowl right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access.

Numerous times over nearly two decades, the Patriots have been written off as not being the team we know. And numerous times, they've silenced those who doubt them. The NFL is no stranger to dynasties. The 1970s Steelers, the 1980s 49ers, the 1990s Cowboys. But the Patriots are different. It doesn't seem like this era will ever end.

Michael Irvin was a part of those '90s Cowboys, so he knows what it is to play on a wildly successful team. But even he can't believe what the Patriots have been able to do.

"It's redefining what we call a dynasty," Irving said on CBS Sports HQ. "Dynasties used to be if you can get two or three Super Bowls, or you can get two Super Bowls in a five -- 10-year run, you've done something. But now you're playing in your ninth Super Bowl? Tom Brady's already won five rings? They are redefining what we will call a dynasty, and whatever dynasty comes after this, it'll be a long time before we dub it a dynasty because of the way they redefined it."

In a league with a salary cap system designed to encourage parity, the Patriots have defied the odds. Irvin said that problems come with success, making it more impressive.

"It's not just the players when you have that kind of success," Irvin said. "Issues come everywhere, all around, and the Patriots still showing up and getting it done. I think that just speaks more to how great they are."

When Irvin was asked by Bryant McFadden if Belichick-Brady is the best tandem ever, he was emphatic.

"I can OK that," he said. "I can subscribe to that. They're both GOATs at their position, Bill Belichick is the greatest at his position, certainly in the National Football League -- greatest football coach ever. But you can take that out of football, and put him in coaching ... around all sports, I believe he's the greatest ever. Especially in this sport, because it takes so much to win football games, you got so many moving parts.

"In basketball, you get your LeBron James you win a lot of games -- by yourself. Just by way of LeBron James or Kevin Durant. But in football you can get one superstar; don't mean nothing. You'll go 0-16 if you don't put something around that fella, you gotta get other people to play, and play hard all the time."

Belichick has a knack for getting the most out of his players. It seems like every year there's a new hero when the Patriots win the Super Bowl. But it all comes back to Belichick-Brady. They're the vehicle that makes the team go, and they'll be remembered in NFL history for not only what they've done, but for how long they've done it.