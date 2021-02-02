The last time Mike Remmers started in a Super Bowl, it was an experience he'd like to forget. Remmers was the starting right tackle in Super Bowl 50 for the Carolina Panthers, the lineman Von Miller terrorized all night as the Denver Broncos pass rusher won Super Bowl MVP honors. Remmers allowed seven pressures, including two Miller sacks that led to 14 Broncos points in the Panthers' 24-10 loss.

Remmers will get a chance at redemption starting in Super Bowl LV for the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the many fill-ins on the Chiefs' offensive line. He'll have a challenging task ahead of him facing Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul -- pending on which side of the line he starts.

Pierre-Paul, who experienced a career resurgence in Tampa Bay, didn't even take the time to acknowledge who Remmers was on Monday.

"Man, I didn't even know who that was, I ain't going to lie to you," Pierre-Paul said during Super Bowl "Opening Night". This is the tackle that you're talking about? I mean like I said, I don't too much care about it. They've got to figure that out and I'm going to play some great football.

"I'm coming to play a football game, not any football game, but Super Bowl LV. I don't got time to play any games, the only game I'm playing is football. To answer your question, I don't care about their offensive linemen. I don't care."

The Chiefs will have a patchwork offensive line with Eric Fisher out for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles, as head coach Andy Reid will have a new left tackle against the Buccaneers dominant pass rush. The Chiefs offensive line could consist of Remmers (LT), Nick Allegretti (LG), Austin Reiter (C), Stefen Wisniewski (RG), and Andrew Wylie (RT) -- a combination the Buccaneers appear to be looking forward to facing.

Remmers heard the Pierre-Paul comments and has a message for him: He has enough on his plate to worry about.

"I don't really care what his opinion is on anything," Remmers said Tuesday "Every week I've played in this league, I've never gone to the game thinking, 'Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me?'' I don't care at all. It makes no difference to me. I'm just going out there to do my job."