The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Super Bowl history by not only playing the game in their home stadium, but winning it as well. This was quarterback Tom Brady's tenth Super Bowl appearance and seventh win, and he now has more Super Bowl championships than any other NFL franchise.

Brady took home his fifth Super Bowl MVP award after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdown with no interceptions.

The Buccaneers' defense came up huge in the win, holding the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to just nine points. Their clutch stops and constant pressure allowed for Brady and company to do their thing on offense and score 31 points to take home the comfortable win.

Many of Brady's former New England Patriots teammates also came up clutch in Super Bowl LV, with two touchdowns from tight end Rob Gronkowski and one from wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The defense continued their dominant performance and sealed the game with an interception in the end zone.

After the game, many former and current players in the NFL and Tampa Bay teams in other sports congratulated the Bucs and Brady.

The Patriots were among the first to tweet a congrats to the "greatest of all time" and joked that Gronk needs to be careful with the trophy, referencing when he dented one of the Pats' trophies a few years ago.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who also won a championship this year, congratulated the home team. Is Tampa the new city of champs?

The Rays, who made the World Series last season but didn't win, also sent out a shoutout.

Weighing in from across the sports world, LeBron James, who is in the NBA's G.O.A.T. conversation, offered his congratulations to Brady.

Other NFL quarterbacks weighed in:

Russell Wilson sent out his congrats.

Baker Mayfield says Brady is the greatest "without a doubt" and "unquestioned."

Put some respect on the rings.

Believe it or not, he really does.

Is it Tompa Bay or Champa Bay?

Betting against Brady doesn't usually end well.

Is the debate of NFL G.O.A.T. finally over?

One common statement: he's the greatest.

Debate amongst yourself.

Technically, the Bucs followed the stay at home order.