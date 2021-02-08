Tom Brady continues to make NFL history with each passing season, making a Hall of Fame career just from his play since turning 40. Brady kept his own personal dynasty alive after winning his fourth championship since turning 37 -- his fourth championship in seven years.

Playing in five Super Bowls since turning 37 has allowed Brady to become the GOAT of NFL players, as his four championships in those five attempts have given Brady more Super Bowl titles than any franchise (won three titles in his first five seasons). Brady became just the second quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls with two different teams (Peyton Manning) -- and the first quarterback to win one in each conference.

After Sunday's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady owns 15 Super Bowl records as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback keeps building his unquestioned resume as the GOAT. Here are the 12 combined Super Bowl records Brady owns:

Super Bowl wins -- 7

Super Bowl appearances -- 10

Super Bowl MVPs -- 5

Super Bowl TD passes -- 21

Super Bowl passing yards -- 3,039

Decades with a Super Bowl win -- 3

Oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl -- 43 years, 188 days

Super Bowl completions -- 277

Super Bowl attempts -- 421

Super Bowl game-winning drives -- 6

Three-plus passing touchdown games -- 4

300-yard games -- 4

Brady also has another three individual game Super bowl records accumulated over the years. Here are those three (bringing the total to 15):

Pass completions in a Super Bowl game -- 43 (Super Bowl LI, vs. Falcons)

Pass yards in a Super Bowl game -- 505 (Super Bowl LII, vs. Eagles)

Pass attempts in a Super Bowl -- 62 (Super Bowl LI, vs. Falcons)

Brady finished his season with 50 passing touchdowns (regular season and postseason), becoming the first player in NFL history with 50-plus pass touchdowns and a Super Bowl victory in a single season -- at the age of 43. The GOAT resume keeps building as Brady is slowing no signs of slowing down.