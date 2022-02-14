This year's halftime show was one of the most anticipated Super Bowl performances of late. Bringing together Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre gave it a star power level that made for a must-see show.

The artists all come from the rap and R&B genre and span through different generations of music.

Eminem has 15 Grammys and Snoop Dogg has been nominated for a Grammy 17 times, but has never won. Kendrick Lamar has taken home 13 Grammys, Mary J. Bilge has nine awards from 31 nominations and Dr. Dre has seven Grammys for a total of 44 between the group.

Dr. Dre opened the show, emerging from the set and Snoop Dogg joined him for their collaboration of "The Next Episode." The storied past between the artists and the history of their collaborations and features together made this halftime show as nostalgic as it was entertaining.

50 Cent then joined as a surprise guest and sang "In Da Club," and started in his hanging sit-up position from the music video. I always love a surprise guest and I'll never be disappointed hearing a throwback hit.

After 50 Cent performed, Mary J. Blige took the stage to perform her hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama." Blige's outfit was a showstopper before she even began singing, the sparkly attire standing out against the white set.

Kendrick Lamar followed Mary J., performing "M.A.A.D. City" and "Alright" alongside a host of dancers before transitioning to Eminem who performed his Academy Award winning hit, "Lose Yourself." Anderson .Paak was on the drums with his band The Free Nationals playing backup during Eminem's set and Dr. Dre took a turn at the piano.

As the performance ended, all of the performers joined Dr. Dre on the same stage during "Still D.R.E."

I liked that the performers sang a decent amount of most songs, but still give us a variety of music. Some halftime shows in the past have given a tease to songs, but transitioned quickly, but I liked the balance this year's had.

I wish the performance could have been longer, because I would've loved to see each artist perform more from their discography, but with there being a time limit, I think they did an excellent job of showcasing a taste of each of the performers.

The set was a nice nod to the past of the artists, while also being visually appealing and unique.

Here is a look at the set list for this year's halftime show: