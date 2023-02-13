JuJu Smith-Schuster came up with some key catches for the Kansas City Chiefs down the stretch in the team's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And following the win, Smith-Schuster received some more great news as he sat down for an on-air interview with NFL Network.

With the cameras rolling, Smith-Schuster discovered he had earned a $1 million bonus since he played in 50 percent of the offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVII and the Chiefs came out on top. Smith-Schuster was previously unaware that he was eligible for that particular roster bonus.

When Smith-Schuster learned about the additional cash that would be going into his pocket, he was a tad bit excited:

During the offseason, the veteran wideout signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs that was worth $1.035 million and also had a $1.5 million signing bonus. According to Spotrac, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver earned a $1 million bonus for playing in 50 percent of the offensive snaps in the AFC Championship Game and the Chiefs winning that contest.

Smith-Schuster made it clear that he signed the short-term deal with the Chiefs in order to prove his value to the rest of the league. The 26-year-old wideout hauled in 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns for Kansas City throughout the regular season.

Now Smith-Schuster has a chance to hit the open market yet again, and could be in line for a significant payday.