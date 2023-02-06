Super Bowl 57 arrives on Sunday, with all eyes on State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the 2023 Super Bowl and each team has enjoyed a strong season. Kansas City is the No. 1 seed from the AFC, posting a 16-3 overall record including the 2023 NFL playoffs after seven consecutive victories. Philadelphia is the top seed from the NFC, also winning 16 of 19 games and producing a 16-1 mark with quarterback Jalen Hurts healthy and in the lineup.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 betting advice from SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is effective on offense, led by Hurts, a dynamic running game and a pair of top-flight receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles can go toe-to-toe with any opponent with that explosive offense, and Philadelphia brings the superior defense into the Super Bowl 2023. Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks during the regular season, and the Eagles have 78 in 19 games including the postseason. The Eagles are No. 3 all-time in sacks with room to add to that total in Super Bowl 57, and Philadelphia became the first team in NFL history with four players generating 12 sacks or more.

Haason Reddick leads the team with 19.5 sacks, including 3.5 in two postseason games, and Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in PFF pass rush grade this season. In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles pressured the 49ers on 67% of drop backs, the highest mark by any team in any game over the last five postseasons. Philadelphia led the NFL in passing defense, passer rating allowed and yards per pass allowed this season, with a top-two mark in total yards allowed (301.5 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have an improved defense to lean on in this matchup, but Kansas City's bread and butter is its offense. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring, averaging more than 29 points per game. The Chiefs score points on more than 46% of offensive possessions, and Kansas City averages a league-leading 2.71 points per drive. From a yardage perspective, the Chiefs are also atop the NFL in total yards per game (413.6) and yards per drive (39.3).

Kansas City is No. 1 in EPA per play (+0.16 including playoffs) and yards per play (6.4 including playoffs), and lead the NFL in first downs (408), passing yards (297.8 per game), passing touchdowns (41), and net yards per pass attempt (7.5). With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the center of the attack, the Chiefs are tough to stop, and Kansas City has considerable experience on the biggest stage of the NFL. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

