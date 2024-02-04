The Kansas City Chiefs may be getting some reinforcements as they make a bid for their third Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. The club designated veteran running back Jerick McKinnon to return off injured reserve on Saturday, according to NFL Media. That means McKinnon can begin practicing with the team and possibly play in Super Bowl LVIII if he is activated onto the 53-man roster in time.

McKinnon landed on injured reserve before Week 16 and missed the remainder of the year due to a groin injury. With him sidelined, the Chiefs had leaned more on starter Isiah Pacheco in the passing game along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine.

Jerick McKinnon KC • RB • #1 Att 21 Yds 60 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

If he can suit up for Kansas City, it could prove to be a noticeable boost to the passing attack as McKinnon has proven to be a reliable outlet for Patrick Mahomes as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In 12 games played this season, he caught 25 of his 32 targets for 192 yards and four touchdowns. In 2022 -- his first season with the Chiefs -- he caught a career-high 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns through 17 games.

On top of what McKinnon's potential injection into the offense can do for the Chiefs' title hopes, it'll also add a bit of spice to this matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, as he played for them back in 2020.