Super Bowl 53: New Orleans newspaper shows Saints fans are still not over blown pass interference call

The Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, but the city of New Orleans still feels like the biggest victim of the 2018-19 season.

After falling to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game due to a historically awful no-call, the Saints watched the Rams fail to do much of anything against the Patriots on Sunday, losing 13-3 thanks to a disastrous offensive performance. The Times-Picayune, a newspaper based in New Orleans, reacted appropriately.

Take a look at Monday's front page:

In fairness to everyone in New Orleans, they're not the only ones wondering how the Super Bowl would've turned out if the Saints -- not the Rams -- had faced the Patriots. That's how poorly the Rams' offense played in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.

After averaging nearly 33 points per game in the regular season, the Rams scored three points on Sunday, failing to reach both the end zone and red zone. Third-year quarterback Jared Goff endured a nightmare, posting a 57.9 passer rating and throwing an ugly interception that all but sealed the Rams' fate.

And so, after watching that miserable display of offensive football, it's impossible to not at least consider what might have happened if the officials had flagged Nickell Robey-Coleman for pass-interference two weeks ago and the Saints had gone on to beat the Rams to secure their spot in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Surely, Drew Brees would've fared better than Goff, right? Surely, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram would've been able to average more than 3.4 yards per carry, right? Surely the Saints could've scored more than three points, right?

We'll never know. Because the officials didn't throw a flag on this play:

Yeah. That was pass interference. pic.twitter.com/niV9z2rnJi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 20, 2019

Bad calls happen. An official's job is more difficult than it appears to viewers back at home watching on TV. The Saints had their chances to win that game regardless of what happened on that play. But it's still understandable why the city has reacted this poorly to the no-call. It'll take some time to get over it.

A New Orleans newspaper dedicated Monday's front page to a game the Saints played no part in, and the fans in New Orleans took to the streets instead of watching the game. You certainly can't knock them for their dedication.