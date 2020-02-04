Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi pays adoption fee for over 100 shelter dogs following win
More than half of the 109 dogs Nnadi sponsored were adopted on Monday
While Patrick Mahomes went to Disney World and Andy Reid hunted down massive cheeseburgers, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi found his own unique way to celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV.
Shortly after the Super Bowl, KC Pet Project -- the nonprofit organization that operates the Kansas City Animal Shelter -- announced that Nnadi had paid off the adoption fees for every single available dog at all of their locations. In total, that's over 100 dogs at an average adoption fee of around $150.
"We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," KC Pet Project wrote in a post shared to Facebook.
Throughout the season, Nnadi paid off the adoption fee for one shelter dog following each Chiefs win. With the stakes being raised in the Super Bowl, he decided to ramp up the support.
With Nnadi helping to cover the cost of taking home the pups, the shelter saw a spike in adoptions on Monday. Of the 109 dogs that the Chiefs defensive lineman sponsored, more than half found new homes.
The partnership between Nnadi and the animal shelter was inspired by Nnadi's relationship with his own dog, Rocky. Nnadi said he wasn't allowed to have pets growing up but always wanted a dog before getting Rocky prior to his senior season at Florida State.
Rocky must have won over Nnadi's heart and convinced him to help other families welcome sweet pups into their homes, and that has led to a wonderful partnership between the Chiefs lineman and the local shelters.
Chiefs fans waited 50 years to capture the Lombardi Trophy so it's unlikely they'll forget this title for a long, long time, but bringing home a championship pup as part of the celebration is a pretty great way to provide a daily reminder.
