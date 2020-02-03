Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs coach Andy Reid wanted to celebrate with 'the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen'

Patrick Mahomes may be going to Disney World, but Andy Reid is going to the drive-thru.

The Chiefs were crowned as champions of the NFL on Sunday night following their 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. It was not only the first Super Bowl title for the Chiefs in 50 years, but it's also the first championship for Reid as a NFL head coach.

Since beginning his NFL head coaching career in 1999, Reid has come close to glory several times -- he had five losses in the conference championship round and one runner-up finish in the Super Bowl heading into Sunday. He held the record for most playoff wins for a coach without a ring up until the end of the game.

With all of that in mind, Sunday's win was a long time coming and sweet, sweet vindication for Reid. And how does one celebrate shedding the weight of a few decades worth of frustration? With the biggest damn cheeseburger you can find, of course.

Andy Reid's going to get the biggest cheeseburger he can find, might make it a double pic.twitter.com/BjTeYvtPsb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

It's a delightfully Andy Reid answer and, honestly, also a very good plan. Who needs loud music, bottle service and fanfare when you can just kick it in peace with a juicy burger? Just give Reid his prime cut, some quality time with his wife mixed in with a little Mr. Worldwide and he's the happiest man on the planet.

Super-Bowl winning HC Andy Reid at this morning’s press conference: "I didn't spend the night with the trophy. I spent it with my trophy wife." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid spent the night after his Super Bowl championship with Pitbull.



Pitbull.



“He’s got great endurance,” Reid said. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 3, 2020

Reid's pursuit of his first head coaching title became a rallying point for the Chiefs this year, and it's clear that the lovable head coach means quite a lot to the guys in the room. They all wanted to help erase the negative postseason narratives attached to the coach's name and they were ultimately able to pull it off in dramatic, emphatic fashion. And now that he's finally got a title to his name, it's a lot harder to argue against Reid's Hall of Fame candidacy.

But perhaps more importantly, he won't have to pay for a burger in Kansas City for quite some time.