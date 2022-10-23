The New York Giants are 5-1 for the first time since 2009, and they aren't planning on switching things up now.

As the trade market begins to heat up ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Giants' plan is to remain status quo for now. Sources there say they're "keeping the big picture and long-term plan in place" as they continue their surprising start to the season.

The Giants have only $3.9 million in cap space for the 2022 season, according to Spotrac. They've already had to rework Leonard Williams' deal to give them some breathing room this season, so bringing in any player with a decent-sized contract is extremely unlikely.

As for players they could unload via trade, it's quite on that front, too.

"No one" is calling on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who's not even a season and a half into his four-year, $72 million deal.

And the Giants also aren't getting calls on second-year receiver Kadarius Toney, whom they have never shopped to begin with. Toney has dealt with a number of hamstring injuries dating to the preseason and has appeared in just two games and he tries to work back from another soft-tissue injury.