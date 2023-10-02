Singer Taylor Swift is at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium amid a rumored romance with Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce. The game has quickly turned from an ordinary "Sunday Night Football" matchup to being nicknamed "The Taylor Swift Game," with everyone looking out to see what the 12-time Grammy winner is doing.

The first touchdown of the game was a highlight-worthy, 48-yard rush from running back Isiah Pacheco. With 8:32 remaining in the first quarter, the 24-year-old capped off a five-play, 69-yard drive and gave the Chiefs a 10-0 lead.

The broadcast immediately panned to Swift's box, showing the singer clearly impressed by the run, clapping and jumping up and down.

Here is a look at Swift's reaction to the first Chiefs TD of the night:

Swift was seen hugging some of her celebrity friends, including long-time BFF Blake Lively, who she entered the game with.

The Chiefs now lead 17-2 in the second quarter. Kelce currently has three receptions for 37 yards, with no touchdowns yet. Last week, during Swift's first Chiefs game appearance, Kelce had one touchdown.