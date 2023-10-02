Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift. The pop star is at MetLife Stadium for "Sunday Night Football" to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Swift arrived at the stadium along with longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as well as Hugh Jackman. The singer does not appear to be wearing any Chiefs gear this week, but based on her interactions with rumored new romance Travis Kelce, I think she is rooting for the away team.

The 12-time Grammy winner smiled and waved at the camera after going through security.

In honor of her attendance, the Chiefs' social media account posted a photo of Kelce, referencing Swift in the caption with her lyrics.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Swift would be in attendance to support Kelce.

Donna Kelce, the Chiefs tight end's mom, is expected to be at the game as well. She attended the game of her other son, Eagles center Jason Kelce's, against the Washington Commanders earlier in the day in Philadelphia. Last week, Donna and Swift sat next to each other in a box at Arrowhead Stadium and were seen chatting and cheering for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs are favored against the Zach Wilson-lead Jets, who have struggled since quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Kansas City enters the game 2-1 and is expected to give Taylor a lot to cheer about.

Last week, she was seen screaming, high-fiving and even chest-bumping after Chiefs touchdowns and was especially thrilled when Kelce got into the end zone.