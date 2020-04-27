Taysom Hill not surprised the Saints are expected to sign quarterback Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints committed to Taysom Hill by giving him a two-year extension and making him one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL. They are now also expected to reportedly sign Jameis Winston to add to their quarterback room. If you were looking for a brewing controversy, led by Hill, you won't find one. Hill wasn't surprised by the Saints deciding to bring in another quarterback. That's what the franchise told Hill even when they placed the first-round tender on him prior to his extension.

"Coach (Payton) and I had a conversation before free agency hit, kind of what his plan was for me," Hill said in a conference call Sunday. "I had multiple conversations following that and I knew that we were always going to bring in another guy. I didn't know who it was going to be, but no surprise there."

As for the Saints bringing in Winston? That didn't surprise Hill either, especially since the Saints have valued the quarterback room and the potential of having all three quarterbacks contribute on the roster.

"I think Jameis is a good football player and he's a good quarterback and I think nothing has changed for the New Orleans Saints," Hill said. "The goal always has been and I think will always be to win the Super Bowl and so I trust Coach (Sean) Payton, he's created so many opportunities for me and I think it's great."

Even though Hill and Winston have an insanely different career path (Hill was an undrafted free agent originally signed by the Green Bay Packers while Winston was a former No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Winston has actually thrown more passes to Saints players (10) then Hill (7) in his career.

Once the Saints finalize the deal with Winston, he'll compete with Hill for the No. 2 job. Given the financial commitment the Saints just gave Hill, it appears to be a lock Hill will be the backup signal caller to Brees (Hill has a base salary over $10 million for 2021).

Adding competition for Hill isn't a bad thing, especially when Hill believes it makes the Saints stronger. Hill still believes he's the right man to lead the Saints when Brees does decide to retire.

"I know what it takes to be a good quarterback. I've had the opportunity to learn from Drew (Brees)," Hill said. "I think what makes a great quarterback is decision-making, accuracy, arm strength. I feel like I have all those, the capability to do all those things at a high level.

"You look at it and a lot of people have been critical of the number of balls that I've thrown is as you've mentioned or completions or whatever it is, but at the of the day I look at my career in the NFL and I've done my best to take advantage of every opportunity that I've been given.

"Because I've thrown 13 passes or whatever that number is isn't indicative or that does not mean that I'm not capable of doing it. I feel capable of doing it. I trust in Coach Payton's system and his process and I hope to have the opportunity."