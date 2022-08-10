Taysom Hill has played multiple positions during his NFL career, but this year the New Orleans Saints are focusing on lining him up at tight end, something that is not exactly his choice. Hill says it is not what he wants to be doing, but emphasizes the importance of helping his team in whatever way he can.

Hill once had his sights on playing quarterback in the league, but is embracing the challenge put before him.

"That's the nature of the NFL," he said. "This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team and I'm good with that."

Right now, Hill is looking at the positives, like getting playing time.

"Things aren't up to me," the 31-year-old said, via the team's website. "I'm willing to do what I need to do to help us win football games. ... I love playing, and so it creates opportunities for me to add value and be on the field and compete."

Some aspects of playing tight end are new to Hill, such as the three-point stance.

"I've never done that before. Like I said, we started from ground zero, and we just started building from there," he said.

Despite starting a bit behind other tight ends, he is able to use his past NFL experiences to help him with the new role.

Having played quarterback in the league before, starting nine games at the position in the last two seasons, he is looking at his new role through the eyes of a QB.

"I kind of just do what I would want a tight end to do if I was playing quarterback for that rep," Hill said. "I've taken that mindset into the tight end position."

He is already seeing many differences between the two positions, saying playing tight end involves more of a "physical element" and a "completely different mindset."

Hill was once competing with now starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the job, but now he will go from being mainly a quarterback to honing in his skills as a tight end.

It is not just the new position that is a challenge for Hill, he is also recovering from a rib injury suffered July 29.