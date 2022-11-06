After the busiest NFL trade deadline day in history this past Tuesday, some teams are looking to make it even busier in the future according to ESPN.

According to the report, multiple teams reached out to the NFL office last week to inquire about pushing the trade deadline back from its current spot after Week 8 to after either Week 10 or Week 12.

The issue is expected to be raised at the at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later in November, and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the league's owners meetings in the spring, according to the report.

A later trade deadline could possibly lead to even more activity because teams would have more knowledge as to whether they are actually contenders or pretenders, especially with the end of the season being even closer to the deadline.

The NFL moved the trade deadline date in 2012, pushing it back two weeks from the Tuesday after Week 6 to the Tuesday after Week 8 in an attempt to encourage more trades.

