Nyheim Hines is headed to Buffalo. The Bills worked out a trade for the Colts' versatile running back just before Tuesday's trade deadline, the team announced Tuesday. Indianapolis receives running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick in the deal.

The fifth-year running back out of N.C. State has recorded 224 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in seven games played this year. He has served primarily as Indy's receiving back, as he's caught 25 passes for 188 yards while averaging a career-low 5.1 rushing yards per game. Hines' best season came in 2020, when he racked up 862 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

Colts head coach Frank Reich famously urged Fantasy football owners to draft Hines this year, but he is averaging just 32 scrimmage yards per game. His 188 receiving yards currently rank fourth on the team. If the Colts were to part ways with Hines, Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay are two other backs who have carried the rock for Reich this season behind starter Jonathan Taylor.

Hines is joining a Bills offense that currently ranked first in the NFL in total yards gained and second in scoring. Buffalo's offense has been led by MVP front-runner Josh Allen, who scored 21 total touchdowns during the season's first six games. The addition of Hines will not only add to the Bills' passing attack, it may also take some of the load off of Allen's running duties, as he is currently second on the team in rushing. Devin Singletary has led the team's ground attack with 323 yards on 71 carries.

Trade grades

Bills grade: B

Buffalo got its coveted versatile running back before the deadline, acquiring Hines while parting ways with Moss, a third-year player whose role had diminished this season. Without giving up much, the Bills picked up a 25-year-old running back who has caught 300 passes since coming into the NFL in 2018. Hines' skill set should complement Devin Singletary while giving Josh Allen another option in the passing game.

Hines is a solid addition, but the Bills were unable to get either Christian McCaffrey or Kareem Hunt (or remained in Cleveland) at the deadline. Buffalo instead settled on a complementary piece that should help their offense without totally changing it. The only curious part of this deal was how Buffalo already invested a second-round pick in James Cook, who was drafted to fill a role similar to Hines'.

Colts grade: B

In return, the Colts received a draft pick and a running back who averaged a career-high 5.4 yards per carry for the Bills this season. Moss is a good player, but there's a reason why the Bills were content to deal him after less than three seasons. The Colts also get dinged for only getting a late-round pick and a backup running back for Hines.