The Miami Dolphins are wheeling and dealing at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. In the aftermath of their blockbuster deal that has pass rusher Bradley Chubb taking his talents to South Beach, the Dolphins are now making a move to bolster the offensive side of the ball. The club has struck a deal with the 49ers to acquire veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., according to ESPN. In exchange for Wilson, the Dolphins are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to San Francisco.

Miami did need some more depth to its backfield after including Chase Edmonds in the deal to acquire Chubb. With the 49ers previously trading for former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey to lead their backfield, Wilson became an expendable asset, especially as he is set to become a free agent this offseason.

There is also plenty of familiarity between the Dolphins and Wilson thanks to head coach Mike McDaniel. Prior to being hired by Miami, McDaniel was the run game coordinator with the Niners from 2017-2020 before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2021. Wilson arrived in San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018, so he has worked with McDaniel throughout his entire career.

Jeff Wilson MIA • RB • Att 92 Yds 468 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Wilson will join a backfield that is led by fellow former 49er Raheem Mostert and the two will likely work somewhat in tandem once Wilson gets his feet wet in the system. In eight games played so far this season (six starts), Wilson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has 559 yards from scrimmage.

In his career, the 26-year-old has rushed for 1,733 yards in 45 career regular-season games and has added 387 yards in the receiving game.