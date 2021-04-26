Julian Edelman's future Hall of Fame candidacy was a hot-button topic when the former Patriots receiver announced his retirement earlier this month. Edelman's detractors point to his zero Pro Bowl berths and underwhelming regular season stats. His supporters laud Edelman's three Super Bowl rings and the fact that he is one of the most productive receivers in NFL postseason history.

Terrell Davis, whose abbreviated career forced him to wait over a decade before he received his place in Canton, Ohio, believes that Edelman's career is also deserving of a bronze bust and gold jacket. Davis said that the impact Edelman made during the Patriots' recent run of championships is the main reason why he is a staunch supporter of Edelman's Hall of Fame candidacy.

"To me, it's looking at impact," Davis told TMZ Sports. "I don't care whether you've made to the Pro Bowl or First-Team All-Pro. Those are great to have and they signify how great you played, but my eyes tell me that when I watched this man play … he was a playmaker, he was a difference-maker."

Davis pointed to Edelman's fingertip catch during the Patriots' comeback win in Super Bowl LI as one of the examples of Edelman's impact. Along with that catch, Edelman caught the game-winning score in New England's 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He 10-catch, 141-yard effort earned him MVP honors in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Unlike Edelman, Davis' career does include regular season accolades. Davis was a three-time Pro Bowler, the 1998 NFL MVP and a member of the 2,000-yard rushing club, a feat he achieved during his MVP season. A knee injury sustained during his fifth season, however, ultimately forced Davis to retire at age 29. The injury prevented Davis from climbing further up the NFL's career rushing list, and it ultimately resulted in him having an extended wait before receiving his Hall of Fame induction.

Despite his lack of longevity, Davis' impact on the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in the late '90s, along with what he was able to achieve during his first four seasons, was enough to get him a spot in Canton in 2017. Davis believe that Edelman's similar postseason success will eventually get him a spot amongst the game's all-time greats, even if it takes an extended period of time.

"Once you're amongst each other, there is no, 'That's the guy who waited 11 years to get in the Hall of Fame,'" Davis said. "We're all Hall of Famers. It doesn't matter if he has to wait one year, 10 years. As long as he gets in, he should be cool."