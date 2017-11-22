Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis among 27 Hall of Fame semifinalists for 2018

The Pro Football Hall of Fame started with 108 candidates for the Class of 2018 and that list has officially been trimmed to 27 semifinalists. You might want to get your popcorn ready, because there's some interesting names on the Hall's 27-man list that was released on Tuesday.

The list of semifinalists is loaded with players who caused a controversy or two in their career.

If you like touchdown celebrations that involve a player fake mooning the fans, we have Randy Moss for you.

If you like Deer Antler Spray or controversial court cases, then Ray Lewis is your man.

If you like popcorn, then there's Terrell Owens, who seemed to start some sort of controversy no matter where he was playing during his 15-year career.

Although this is Owens' third year as a semifinalist, that's not the case for Lewis or Moss, who are both eligible for the first time. Six first-year nominees were named semifinalists this year. Besides Ray and Randy, there was also Ronde Barber, Steve Hutchinson, Brian Urlacher and Richard Seymour.

The announcement of the HOF semifinalists is only the second step in the process to select the next inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At some point in January, the Hall of Fame selection committee will be asked to trim the semifinalists to 15 finalists. There will also be one contributor finalist (Bobby Beathard) and two finalists from the seniors committee (Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer), which will bring the total number of finalists to 18.

From that total, voting rules from the Hall of Fame stipulate that at least four people get inducted each year, with a maximum of eight.

To be inducted, a finalist needs to receive at least 80 percent support from the 46-person selection committee. The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during an NBC television special tentatively set to air Feb. 3, the day before Super Bowl LII.

Here's the complete list of semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Note: Although Hall of Fame bylaws call for the selection of 25 semifinalists, they also provide that the semifinalist list includes all ties for the twenty-fifth position, which is why there are 27 semifinalists this year.

Steve Atwater, S: Broncos (1989-1998), Jets (1999)

Ronde Barber, CB/S: Buccaneers (1997-2012)

Tony Boselli, T: Jaguars (1995-2001) Texans (2002, injured reserve)

Isaac Bruce, WR: Rams (1994-2007), 49ers (2008-09)

LeRoy Butler, S: Packers (1990-2001)

Don Coryell, Coach: Cardinals (1973-77), Chargers (1978-1986)

Roger Craig, RB: 49res (1983-1990), Raiders (1991), Vikings (1992-93)

Brian Dawkins, S: Eagles (1996-2008), Broncos (2009-2011)

Alan Faneca, G: Steelers (1998-2007), Jets (2008-09), Cardinals (2010)

Torry Holt, WR: Rams (1999-2008), Jaguars (2009)

Steve Hutchinson, G: Seahawks (2001-05), Vikings (2006-2011), Titans (2012)

Joe Jacoby, T: Redskins (1981-1993)

Edgerrin James, RB: Colts, (1999-2005), Cardinals (2006-08), Seahawks (2009)

Jimmy Johnson, Coach: Cowboys (1989-1993), Dolphins (1996-99)

Ty Law, CB: Patriots (1995-2004), Jets (2005, 2008), Chiefs (2006-07), Broncos (2009)

Ray Lewis, LB: Ravens (1996-2012)

John Lynch, FS: Buccaneers (1993-2003), Broncos (2004-07)

Kevin Mawae, C/G: Seahawks (1994-97), Jets (1998-2005), Titans (2006-09)

Karl Mecklenburg, LB: Broncos (1983-1994)

Randy Moss, WR: Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Raiders (2005-06), Patriots (2007-2010), Titans (2010), 49ers (2012)

Leslie O'Neal, DE: Chargers (1986, 1988-1995), Rams (1996-1997), Chiefs (1998-1999)

Terrell Owens, WR: 49ers (1996-2003), Eagles (2004-05), Cowboys (2006-08), Bills (2009), Bengals (2010)

Simeon Rice, DE: Cardinals (1996-2000), Buccaneers (2001-06), Broncos (2007), Colts (2007)

Richard Seymour, DE/DT: Patriots (2001-08), Raiders (2009-2012)

Brian Urlacher, LB: Bears (2000-2012)

Everson Walls, CB: Cowboys (1981-89), Giants (1990-92), Browns (1992-93)

Hines Ward, WR: Steelers (1998-2011)