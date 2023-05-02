C.J. Stroud is focused on his new job as the Houston Texans' quarterback, not the pre-draft reports of his poor S2 test results. While some thought his reported test score would hurt his draft stock, the Texans still selected Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.

Stroud used some of his first moments as a Houston Texan to provide NBC Sports' Peter King with an in-depth response to some of the nonsense he dealt with ahead of the draft. Here's what Stroud told King regarding the reported test score and the fact it was leaked just before the draft.

"Humility is something I'm not afraid of. It's something I'm accustomed to. This was all probably just a humble moment God wanted me to go through. "A lot of people haven't played the sport, and I mean critics are gonna critique. For me I know the film speaks for itself. Everything that I've done in college, I've been very consistent. I think I've been one of the most consistent players in college football for the last two years. If you turn on the tape, you can see, you can answer the questions. But those who don't understand tape might want to go to other things and analyze other things. They're more than welcome to do such. But the people who are making the choices and the picks, they knew what I can do. They understood the IQ that I do have. "I have a great memory when it comes to football. I feel like there's different ways to be geniuses. You don't just have to be book smart. You can be analytics smart. You can be numbers smart. You can be football smart. I really think that there's different types of ways to be smart. That's something that I pride myself on. And I am book smart. I did have over a 3.0 in college. I had over a 3.0 in high school. I know that I can think. I can process very, very fast. The film, you can see me going from first option to second and then back to one and then to three to four if I have to. I can check down. I can use my feet. "But, you know, everything happens for a reason. I'm not upset. I'm actually blessed, I'm super blessed to be a Texan. Number two overall pick in the NFL draft, man. A little kid from the [California] Inland Empire. All smiles, man. I ain't tripping about this."

Prior to the draft, Stroud said he is one of the smartest, if not the smartest, quarterback in this year's draft. He said he has talent on the field and the intelligence off the field as well.

"I know I have God-given talent -- not only to play the game, but to have IQ," Stroud said, via NFL Media. "I think I'm very smart. I think if I'm not the smartest QB in this draft then I'm one of the smartest in this draft and in the NFL."

Stroud also issued a mention to his doubters, asking them to watch what he accomplishes going forward.

"I don't think you can play at Ohio State and not be smart," he said. "At the end of the day, if you don't trust and believe in me, all I can tell you is: Watch this."

Texans fans are in for a treat if Stroud's NFL career is anything like his two years as Ohio State's starting quarterback. In college, the QB was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Big Ten for most passing touchdowns in a two year span with 85. In 2022, he had 258 completions on 389 attempts for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.