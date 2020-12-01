On Monday night, Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby announced that his season was over, as he has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy. Roby broke the news himself, and offered a statement apologizing to his teammates.

Here's his statement, via James Palmer of the NFL Network:

"I apologize to my family, my teammates, the Houston Texans organization and the fans. A few months ago I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognized that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body. I will be suspended for 6 games ending my season. I will take the necessary steps in the future to prevent this from ever happening again. I look forward to rejoining my teammates next season in our goal to bring a championship to Houston."

Roby had recorded 37 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception in 10 starts this season. He was in the midst of his second season with the Texans, and had just signed a three-year extension with the team this past offseason after making an impression with Houston in 2019. Roby was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent his first five seasons with the Broncos before signing with the Texans as a free agent.

Unfortunately, Roby is not the only starter the Texans lost for the rest of the year on Monday. Just hours earlier, star wide receiver Will Fuller announced that he had been suspended for six games as well due to a PED violation. Fuller explained that he was seeking treatment and was prescribed a medication that he thought was allowed in the league's drug policy, but wasn't.