Will Fuller has been suspended by the NFL for the next six games for a PED violation, the Texans star receiver announced on social media. In the post, Fuller explained that he was seeking treatment and was prescribed a medication that he thought was allowed in the league's drug policy, but wasn't.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy," Fuller wrote. "As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

Will Fuller HOU • WR • 15 TAR 75 REC 53 REC YDs 879 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

With this suspension kicking in now, that means that Fuller, who is in the midst of a career-year with Houston, will be out the rest of the season and suspended for the first game of the 2021 campaign. Given that the receiver is set to be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, this suspension could mean that he has played his last snap as a member of the Texans. If that's the case, Fuller did go out with a bang, totaling 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches in Houston's blowout win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

As for the 2020 Texans, who have won three of their last four games, this is as big of a blow as you can imagine outside of Deshaun Watson. Fuller leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.