After registering double-digit wins in each of the prior two seasons, the Houston Texans struggled during the 2020 campaign, finishing at 4-12 record. Late in the season, star defensive end J.J. Watt was very outspoken about the play of the Texans, and that didn't change shortly after the team's 2020 season came to a close.

As Watt and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were walking off the field on Sunday following a 41-38 loss to the Titans, Watt apologized to Watson and said that he was sorry for "wasting" one of Watson's years.

"I'm sorry. We wasted one of your years. I mean, we should have 11 wins," Watt said.

While the Texans did make the playoffs a season ago, the franchise underwent significant changes last offseason. Houston elected to trade star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson. While Johnson did register 1,005 scrimmage yards this season, Hopkins was sorely missed. Also, Will Fuller missed the final four games of the season after being suspended six games for performance-enhancing substances.

The big move was that the team fired head coach Bill O'Brien just four games into the season. Romeo Crennel served as the interim head coach following O'Brien's departure.

It's possible that this could be Watt's final year with the Texans. He is scheduled to make $17.5 million in 2021, but it's possible that the team could elect to trade or release him if they're in a rebuilding phase.