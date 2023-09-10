Second-year Texans safety Jalen Pitre was hospitalized following Sunday's season-opening loss against the Ravens, according to NFL Media, after suffering a bruised lung while trying to tackle quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Pitre, who had two tackles before exiting, nearly got to Jackson for a second-quarter sack on third-and-long, forcing the former MVP to throw an incompletion to the sideline. As he contacted the QB, Jackson's knee hit Pitre's chest, and while the hit didn't appear to be serious, the safety walked gingerly to the sideline afterward. He coughed up blood later in the day, per Houston's KPRC 2.

"The good news," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported, "is Pitre should be OK, though he may stay overnight for observation."

Pitre was ruled out after leaving the game, forcing Texans backup M.J. Stewart into a more prominent role at the back end of DeMeco Ryans' defense. Houston would go on to lose 26-9 to the Ravens, falling to 0-1 to start the 2023 season.

A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2022, Pitre started all 17 games as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration with 147 tackles and five interceptions.