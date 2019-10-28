Texans star J.J. Watt out for the year after tearing muscle in chest against Raiders
The Texans star is going to miss the rest of the year
The Houston Texans are going to have to play the rest of the season without J.J. Watt.
Following the team's 27-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday, the Texans' star pass-rusher announced on Twitter that he won't be able to finish the season. According to NFL.com, Watt tore his pec against the Raiders, which is why he's going to miss the final nine games of the season. The Texans clearly knew the injury was serious, because they sent him to the hospital immediately after the game, coach Bill O'Brien had told reporters following the Houston win.
Watt was clearly devastated that he won't be able to return to the field this year.
The Texans star was injured with just under six minutes left to play in the second quarter. After a trip into the blue medical tent, Watt was sent to the Texans' locker room for further evaluation. By the time the third quarter started, Watt had been ruled out of the game.
Before exiting, Watt was having a huge day against the Raiders with three tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.
With Watt out, it will mark the third time in four years that the Texans star has suffered a season-ending injury. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year missed the final 13 games of the 2016 season and final 11 games of the 2017 season due to two separate back injuries.
Due to Watt's injury history, O'Brien said the team at least has an idea of what they need to do to replace him.
"Unfortunately, we've been in this position before," O'Briend said after the game, via KHOU TV. "There's not going to be one guy that takes his place if that's the case, but certainly, we'll miss him."
Watt has missed a total of 24 games in his career and the Texans have gone just 9-15 without him on the field.
