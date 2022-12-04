The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated Week 13 showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to the gridiron after an 11-game suspension and will make his debut for Cleveland against his former team. The Browns enter on the heels of a come-from-behind, overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Texans continue their search for their second win on the season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are eight-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 476.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can now get 50% off one year of the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan with code ALLYEAR. Offer valid until 12/31, so sign up now here.

How to watch Browns vs. Texans

Texans vs. Browns date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Texans vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+ (use promo code ALLYEAR for half-off your first year)

Week 13 NFL picks for Browns vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Texans vs. Browns, the model is picking Houston to cover the spread. Put all the talk about Watson aside and you have two teams that have struggled all throughout the season and could end up in a closer battle than people think on Sunday.

However, the Browns have Nick Chubb going up against an abysmal Texans' run defense. Chubb had 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against a Buccaneers defense that was much tougher than the one he will face in Houston. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Get your first year for 50% off with the promo code ALLYEAR here.