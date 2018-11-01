There's an Eagles' Super Bowl baby boom in Philadelphia nine months after big win

The Eagles rewrote history by winning the Super Bowl in February. It appears they also boosted the birth rate in Philadelphia.

Nine months after Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and the underdogs of 2017 topped Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to give the Eagles their first Lombardi Trophy, Philadelphia hospitals are reporting "something of a baby boom," as 6 ABC's Action News reported this week.

About nine months ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won the big game, and people flooded the streets to celebrate. But it seems many couples continued the celebration at home. Now, many are welcoming what nurses call the "Super Bowl babies!"

Nurses in the baby unit at Lower Merion's Lankenau Hospital were even "told to expect a surge of deliveries," according to CBS Philly.

Super Bowl ads have claimed in the past that winning cities tend to see an uptick in birth rates nine months after Super Bowl Sunday. And the City of Brotherly (Motherly?) Love seems like it is no exception. Super Bowl LII was held on Feb. 4, so if babies are popping out this week, there's a very real chance they were conceived right around the same time the Eagles won it all.

We can't wait to see how many of these babies will be named Carson.