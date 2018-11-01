There's an Eagles' Super Bowl baby boom in Philadelphia nine months after big win
No, this absolutely is not a coincidence
The Eagles rewrote history by winning the Super Bowl in February. It appears they also boosted the birth rate in Philadelphia.
Nine months after Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and the underdogs of 2017 topped Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to give the Eagles their first Lombardi Trophy, Philadelphia hospitals are reporting "something of a baby boom," as 6 ABC's Action News reported this week.
About nine months ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won the big game, and people flooded the streets to celebrate. But it seems many couples continued the celebration at home. Now, many are welcoming what nurses call the "Super Bowl babies!"
Nurses in the baby unit at Lower Merion's Lankenau Hospital were even "told to expect a surge of deliveries," according to CBS Philly.
Super Bowl ads have claimed in the past that winning cities tend to see an uptick in birth rates nine months after Super Bowl Sunday. And the City of Brotherly (Motherly?) Love seems like it is no exception. Super Bowl LII was held on Feb. 4, so if babies are popping out this week, there's a very real chance they were conceived right around the same time the Eagles won it all.
We can't wait to see how many of these babies will be named Carson.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL odds, Week 9 best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
Week 9 NFL picks, bets, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 9
-
Pick Six Podcast: Luck or Wentz?
Heath Cummings likes Wentz more than Luck for the rest of the year
-
Gruden: Players dying to play in Oakland
Gruden is probably exaggerating
-
James Conner gets player of the month
Conner has been tearing it up for the Steelers this season
-
Midseason Awards: Who is MVP favorite?
The CBS NFL staff takes another crack at predicting the Super Bowl champs and award winners...