Chargers coach Brandon Staley can temporarily slow the calls for him to be dismissed when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the rival Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. The 41-year-old Staley is in his third season as Chargers coach and is 24-23 over that time. But under Staley, the team is 6-12 in games decided by three points or fewer, including last season's 31-30 Wild Card loss to the Jaguars in which Los Angeles blew a 27-point lead. Meanwhile, Las Vegas (5-8) will be playing its sixth game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who took over for the fired Josh McDaniels. Justin Herbert (finger) and Keenan Allen (heel) are out for Los Angeles.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 34.5.

Chargers vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -3

Chargers vs. Raiders over/under: 34.5 points

Chargers vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -155, Los Angeles +130

LV: WR Davante Adams ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (805)

LAC: LB Khalil Mack leads the league in sacks (15.0)

Why the Raiders can cover

The defense has made strides over the course of the season. In the first eight games of the year, Las Vegas allowed 23.4 points and 140.6 rushing yards per game. Since Antonio Pierce took over as interim coach five games ago, the Raiders have given up just 14.4 points and 127.4 rushing yards per game. Last Sunday, they had five sacks and 11 quarterback hits against the Vikings and limited them to just three points.

In addition, Las Vegas will face a Los Angeles defense that has struggled all season. The Chargers give up 375.1 total yards per game this year; just three teams allow more. They also concede 5.6 yards per play, which ranks 26th in the league. See which team to back here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Khalil Mack remains an elite pass-rushing force. The 32-year-old former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Raiders pass-rusher leads the league in sacks (15.0) and is tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles (five). He also has 14 tackles for loss and six passes defended.

Mack and the rest of the defense will face a Las Vegas offense that has struggled all season. The Raiders average 15.5 points per game. Just four teams - the Jets, Panthers, Giants and Patriots - average fewer. Las Vegas is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Vikings at home. See which team to pick here.

