Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC showdown on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will welcome Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts to Empower Field at Mile High. Indianapolis is 1-2-1 this season after a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Denver is 2-2 and also coming off a 32-23 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Broncos as 3-point home favorites in the latest Colts vs. Broncos odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone an impressive 36-24-2 on his NFL picks involving the Colts.

White is well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Broncos:

Colts vs. Broncos spread: Broncos -3

Colts vs. Broncos over/under: 42.5 points

Colts vs. Broncos money line: Broncos -178, Colts +150

IND: Colts are 11-10 against the spread in their last 21 games

DEN: Broncos are 9-12 against the spread in their last 21 games

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis ranks in the top ten of the NFL in passing offense, averaging 252 yards per game behind four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP Matt Ryan. Indianapolis is above-average in first downs this season, moving the chains on 39.6% of third down opportunities. On the outside, Michael Pittman generated 88 catches for 1,082 yards in 2021 and has 224 receiving yards in three appearances this season.

On defense, the Colts are quite stingy, allowing only 297 total yards per game, No. 6 in the NFL. Indianapolis is also No. 6 in run defense, giving up fewer than 90 rushing yards per game, and opponents are generating only 3.1 yards per carry. Denver relies on its running attack on offense, and the Colts are also above-average in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) and third down efficiency allowed to opponents (36.5%).

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos are No. 5 in scoring defense, allowing only 17.0 points per game. That is backed up by 1.41 points allowed per drive and an opponent scoring percentage of only 31.8. Denver has allowed only 19 total points in two home games and is giving up only 284.8 total yards per game. No team has a better red zone efficiency mark (33.3%) on defense than the Broncos, and Denver is in the top quartile in third down efficiency allowed. The Broncos are in the top six in first downs allowed, passing yards allowed, net yards per pass attempt allowed and more, with only three passing touchdowns allowed this season.

Patrick Surtain Jr. is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, leading the league in yards allowed per target (3.8) this season. Former top-five pick and Pro Bowl selection Bradley Chubb has three sacks in the first four games for Denver. Indianapolis has not exceeded 20 points in a single game this season, and the Colts have the worst scoring offense (14.3 points per game) in 2022.

How to make Colts vs. Broncos picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Broncos vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Colts spread to back, all from the expert who is 36-24 on Colts picks, and find out.