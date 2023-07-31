The Denver Broncos appear to have suffered a potentially serious loss during training camp on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Broncos wideout Tim Patrick went down during a seven-on-seven drill with a non-contact injury to his left leg. Patrick threw his helmet and screamed, and was eventually carted off the field. Patrick got off the cart and used crutches to walk into the facility, according to NFL Media.

Following practice, Broncos coach Sean Payton indicated the injury was to Patrick's Achilles. "We're evaluating his left Achilles," Payton said after practice. "That's what we think the injury is. We haven't confirmed it until he gets the MRI." According to ESPN, the team believes Patrick tore his Achilles.

Patrick missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during training camp. Results of the MRI that revealed his torn ACL were released almost exactly a year ago: on Aug. 2, 2022. The ACL tear was in Patrick's right knee, while the injury he suffered on Monday was to his left leg.

Patrick played well as Denver's No. 3 receiver in 2020 and 2021, combining for 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games. He is headed into the second season of the three-year, $30 million contract extension he signed late in 2021, but he has yet to play a down on that deal.

Denver does have solid depth at receiver that it can tap into should Patrick have to miss extended time once again. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are locked in as the team's top two wideouts, while second-round pick Marvin Mims, fourth-year speedster K.J. Hamler, and former New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway are in the mix as well. Still, Patrick's loss would be a tough one to bear -- especially because he had seemingly worked his way back from the knee issue that kept him out for all of last year.