Tennessee Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surprised fans on Tuesday night when he took to Instagram Live from what appeared to be a hospital bed. Brown said that he had surgery on both of his knees, and had battled through the injuries to finish the season. Shortly after Brown's announcement, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirmed the surgery and reported that Brown had a cleanup procedure done on both of his knees. He will reportedly be sidelined for a few weeks, but Garafolo says that this is not something that should affect him in 2021.

"They told me I was done for the year in like Week 2," Brown said. "I played all year. And I made the Pro Bowl. Didn't know how I was gonna do it. I did it."

As Brown mentioned, he battled through injuries this past season to earn his first Pro Bowl bid. In 14 games, he caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. He suffered a bone bruise in Tennessee's Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos that caused him to miss a couple of games, but was able to finish the year. Brown even caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. It's pretty impressive that he was able to put together another successful season despite being hampered by knee issues.

Brown was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He immediately became a top target and caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season. That made Brown the only player in the Super Bowl era to record over 1,000 receiving yards while averaging over 20 yards per reception in his rookie season, per NFL Research.