On Monday, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. The charge comes from an altercation that took place in a drugstore in Nashville.

The judgement filed states that Dupree is sentenced to six months of supervised probation.

It is also reported that he was ordered to pay $418 in court costs and is required to take anger management classes, which he has already completed.

According to police, the altercation took place in a Walgreens on Jan. 2, with Dupree grabbing an employee of the store and taking his phone. The altercation occurred after the employee argued with shoppers.

The Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins on that day, 34-3, at Nissan Stadium.

In February, police reported that a 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand.

Dupree was charged with assault, fear of bodily injury following the incident, which is classified as a class A misdemeanor. The 29-year-old plead guilty to the class B misdemeanor, offensive or provocative contact, the lesser of the charges,

Last year, Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

In 2021, he played 11 games and recorded 17 tackles. three sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and one forced fumble.