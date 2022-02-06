Once again, one of the biggest dominoes expected to fall between the end of this season and the beginning of the 2022 campaign is the future of Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback recently spent time with Packers brass to discuss his future, after having previously made it known that "everything is on the table" following the team's divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to a report from ESPN, however, we can cross one potential destination off the list: Tennessee.

Turron Davenport reported Friday that "the Titans don't consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with [Ryan] Tannehill."

Davenport's reporting aligns with what Titans general manager Jon Robinson has said publicly. "Ryan's our quarterback," Robinson said. "He's made a lot of plays for us. He's a great leader. He's extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We're looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling."

It had previously been reported that Rodgers was open to playing for the Titans, and he had even purchased land and was in the process of building a home in Nashville. Of course, given the amount of money Rodgers has made throughout his career, he can purchase land and build homes pretty much anywhere he wants, so it's tough to know how much stock to put in things like that.

Still, if Robinson's comments and Davenport's reporting are to be believed, Rodgers might still end up back in Green Bay or elsewhere, but he won't be taking snaps in Tennessee next season -- won't be handing off to Derrick Henry and won't be throwing to A.J. Brown and/or Julio Jones.