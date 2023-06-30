Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation on Thursday and was released later that day after posting a $10,000 bond, according to Metro Nashville Police and court documents. The Titans released a statement on Friday, stating: "We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information."

According to police records, Haskins became angry after his girlfriend "liked" another man's Instagram photo on June 22. The victim states after the argument began, she went in a closet and threw Haskins' shoes on the ground.

Haskins responded by coming into the closet, telling her to stop touching his things, pushing her to the ground and causing the victim to hit her head, per the affidavit. The victim says she attempted to fight back and kicked Haskins. According to the affidavit, he then grabbed her out of the closet, pushed her on top of a bed and started strangling her with both hands. She is unsure how long the strangling lasted, but told police she thinks it was for 10 to 15 seconds.

Continuing to fight back, the victim stood up and slapped him after the strangling stopped. Haskins then slapped her and threw her on the floor, making her fall on a dog crate. He then began to strangle her again. The situation ended when Haskins let her go and left the house, the victim stated.

The couple were involved in a second incident on June 29 resulting in the arrest of Haskins' girlfriend, who was also jailed and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and felony vandalism. She posted $7,500 bond and was released.

Haskins is scheduled for a court appearance on July 10. The former Michigan star was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.