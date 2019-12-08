Titans reportedly haven't discussed extension for Derrick Henry, who's third in the NFL in rushing

Derrick Henry has been the motor behind the Tennessee Titans offense the past few seasons, having back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. The Titans are aware of the impact Henry has brought to their offense, but will not negotiate a contract extension for Henry during the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Henry isn't the only big-name Titan scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill are also among 23 who'll be free agents, but the Titans don't discuss extensions during the season, as matter of team policy.

Henry is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due for a big raise. The 25-year old Henry has been the bell cow of the Titans offense, having 232 carries for 1,140 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Henry is third in the NFL in rushing, behind Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. He has 13 total touchdowns on the year, which is also third in the league.

Henry has 2,199 yards and 23 touchdowns in the last two seasons, not missing a game despite being a running back. He also has a career-high 17 catches for 200 yards and two receiving touchdowns this season.

In a market where running backs aren't getting high salaries, Henry is clearly the top running back on the free agent market ... should the Titans decide not to pay him. If the Titans allow Henry to hit the open market, his price could soar in a potential bidding war between teams desperate to improve their running back situation.