It looks like the Tennessee Titans will give Will Levis the second start of his career this week. According to a report from ESPN, Titans starter Ryan Tannehill is expected to remain out for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Titans will again start Levis.

Tannehill suffered a high-ankle sprain last week and missed Tennessee's Week 8 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis started in his place and in the first action of his pro career completed 19 of 29 passes (65.5%) for 238 yards (8.2 YPA) and four touchdowns without being intercepted.

Each of Levis' four scoring tosses came from at least 16 yards out, with the rookie finding DeAndre Hopkins three times and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine once. It's worth noting that 157 of his 238 passing yards came on those four plays, and he was otherwise just 15 of 25 for 81 yards. That said, Levis' arm strength is his calling card and setting him up to throw those kinds of deep balls is probably the best path to his finding success early in his career.

The Steelers have allowed the NFL's fourth-most completions or 20 yards or more (28), per Tru Media, so there could be opportunities for Levis to fire the ball down the field again on Thursday night. The trade deadline does occur between now and then, though, so there is the possibility that one or both of these teams' rosters looks different by the time the game kicks off.