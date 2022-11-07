Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game this week, as he is still dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie Malik Willis will start under center on "Sunday Night Football" against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill was originally listed as questionable to play this week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday, but sat out Thursday. The Titans quarterback suffered the ankle injury in the Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and missed their 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday.

The third-round pick out of Liberty is set to make his second career start. Willis struggled in his first NFL action, completing 6-of-10 pass attempts for 55 yards and one interception against the Texans, while star running back Derrick Henry again carried the Titans, currently on a five-game winning streak, to victory with 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Henry has rushed for over 150 yards in two of five career games vs. the Chiefs, but Kansas City currently has the third-best run defense in the league, allowing an average of 92 rushing yards per game.

Tannehill is averaging just 182.8 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game, but he does provide a consistent presence at the quarterback position. Without him, Tennessee's offense truly becomes one-dimensional with Henry.