The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans in overtime by a score of 42-36 on Sunday to improve to 5-0. The win did not come without a price, however, as left tackle Taylor Lewan has confirmed reports that he has suffered a torn ACL after undergoing an MRI.

Lewan posted the following message via Twitter Monday afternoon.

I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don't feel sorry for me, I'm going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays

Lewan left the game early with a knee injury but was able to walk off the field with assistance. The three-time Pro Bowler was replaced by Ty Sambrailo, who was beaten off the edge by J.J. Watt and allowed a strip-sack of Ryan Tannehill just a couple of plays later. Titans left guard Rodger Saffold took to Twitter on Sunday night to say that he still has Lewan's back, and in a way confirmed that Lewan had suffered somewhat of a serious injury.

"It hurts, no doubt about it," Tannehill told CBS Sports on Monday. "I mean there's no way around it, it really hurts. He's a guy who plays at a high level week in and week out and his presence out there is definitely going to be missed. It's going to be tough, but there are guys who have stepped in for us several times this year already -- Ty Sambrailo, he's a physical guy who was with Atlanta. Anytime he stepped in so far this year he's done a great job for us."

While Sambrailo replaced Lewan on Sunday, he may not be the permanent replacement at left tackle. Tennessee also has swing tackle Dennis Kelly, who is currently starting on the right side, and they also have first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, but he has yet to play a snap this season.

Lewan was originally drafted by the Titans with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18 and has evolved into one of the better offensive tackles in the league. Not only is he responsible of protecting Tannehill's blind side, but he is also a leader in the locker room. The Titans certainly would miss him if he is out for the season.