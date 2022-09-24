Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. The injury occurred on the first play of Tennessee's opening drive on "Monday Night Football."

Lewan needed help off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.

The news was initially posted by "Bussin' With The Boys," a podcast hosted by Lewan.

"We come to you with sad news," the post said. "The boy, Taylor Lewan, is out for the season after his knee injury in the Buffalo game last week"

The tough news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

Lewan also had a season-ending injury in 2022 due to a torn ACL and missed 11 games. He made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons (2016-18). The loss of Lewan drops the Titans' projected win total to around seven, though their playoff chances don't take much of a hit due to their weak division, according to SportsLine computer simulations.

When Lewan went out on Monday, offensive lineman Dennis Daley stepped in his place. Daley joined the team in September following a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Daley will fill the role with Lewan out.

"He filled in there and got some more work this week, so I am excited to see him go play," coach Mike Vrabel said.

The Titans are 0-2, losing to the Giants and Bills in the first two weeks of the season.