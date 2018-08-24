Titans vs. Steelers odds: NFL preseason Week 3 picks from proven expert who was undefeated in the postseason
Two AFC teams that made the playoffs last year meet Saturday at 4 p.m. ET when the Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2018 NFL exhibition season. The Steelers are four-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5, down one from the opener. Before you make any Steelers vs. Titans picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.
A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel hit 70 percent of his NFL spread selections last season, highlighted by an undefeated mark in the postseason.
He also has been on point in the preseason, picking the Bears to cover against the Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game and going 2-1 last week. Now, he has scoured every aspect of this matchup and released a confident spread pick for Titans-Steelers, which he's sharing only at SportsLine.
Nagel knows both clubs have had their share of success on offense, but have seen their reserve defensive units give up a ton of points. Tennessee (0-2) has allowed 61 total points in losses to Green Bay and Tampa Bay, while Pittsburgh has given up 65 while splitting games against Philadelphia and Green Bay.
However, the Titans have scored touchdowns on two of three drives led by starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is expected to see significant time Saturday. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Luke Falk also have played well in the preseason.
But the defense allowed Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston to throw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 loss last week. Tennessee also has been plagued by penalties, racking up 25 flags for 258 yards through the first two exhibition games.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has yet to play a down in the preseason and the Steelers coaching staff has been careful with him after he was banged up in training camp. He is expected to see at least a couple series Saturday. Running back Le'Veon Bell still hasn't reported amid dismay with his contract.
Star receiver Antonio Brown has missed the first two games while nursing a quad injury, but could see action in Week 3.
Meanwhile, backups Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph combined for 219 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions last week. Both picks were returned for scores by the Packers. Regular second-string quarterback Landry Jones missed the game with an injury, but is expected to play against the Titans.
Which club will beat the number Saturday? Nagel is leaning Over, but he has unearthed a critical x-factor that will determine the spread outcome, and he's only sharing it at SportsLine.
So who covers Titans-Steelers? And what critical factor will determine the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, all from an expert who hit on 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last year and was undefeated in the postseason.
