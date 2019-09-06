Todd Gurley's playing time will not be restricted for Rams in season opener vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams didn't have many questions heading into 2019, even though Todd Gurley is the player that makes them a Super Bowl contender. Gurley's knee injury and the severity of it was the biggest storyline for the Rams this offseason, especially since the All-Pro running back barely played in the 2018 postseason and Super Bowl 53 (which the Rams only scored three points).

Any questions regarding Gurley's health were put to rest by Rams head coach Sean McVay Thursday. When asked if Gurley's playing time will be restricted, McVay said "Nope."

"I'm excited to see Todd Gurley continue to do his thing," McVay said, via ESPN. "He looks good, he's feeling good and we're looking forward to Sunday."

During an exclusive interview with CBS Sports over the summer, Gurley's trainer Travelle Gaines confirmed that there was an arthritic component to Gurley's knee that limited him in the postseason. Gurley worked to just play in the Super Bowl, a game which he was limited to just 10 carries for 35 yards. In the NFC Championship Game, Gurley had just four carries for 10 yards.

This coming off a season which Gurley had 256 carries for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns, which led the NFL. Gurley has 30 touchdowns over the last two years, which also leads the league.

The Rams are getting their best player back at 100 percent, making their Super Bowl chances even greater.

"This is the plan we had set out," McVay said to reporters. "I think Todd would tell you, he's feeling good, He's ready to go. We are excited to play live football. It's not exclusive to Todd, I know there is a lot of our starters that you've guys have talk to that haven't played yet. I think they're just chomping at the bit to get to play real football.

"When you're playing tackle football and it's not mimic and emulating these situations. It's actually going and playing and competing against a really tough team in a tough road atmosphere."